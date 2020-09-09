BJ's Restaurants, Inc. To Participate At CL King's 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2020 Virtual Event

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) - Get Report announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Greg Trojan and President and Chief Financial Officer, Greg Levin, will be participating virtually in a fireside chat at CL King's 18 th Annual Best Ideas Conference on September 16, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. (Pacific Daylight Time). BJ's management will also virtually meet with institutional investors.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu where craft matters. BJ's broad menu with a wide variety of menu offerings has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 209 casual dining restaurants in 29 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of our restaurants remains temporarily closed, and dine-in service is currently limited or not available and menu offerings and hours are limited in our remaining 208 restaurants. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com .

For further information, please contact Greg Levin of BJ's Restaurants, Inc. at (714) 500-2400 or JCIR at (212) 835-8500 or at bjri@jcir.com .