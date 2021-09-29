BizVibe Highlights Key Challenges Facing The Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturing Industry | Monitor Business Risk And View Company Insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has added key challenges and trends for motor vehicle parts manufacturing industry profiles on their platform. All 6,000+ company profiles will now contain 50+ company data points, including a list of potential challenges which are expected to impact market participants over the next few years.

One challenge which is being highlighted is the volatility of raw material prices. Prices of key raw materials have been volatile since early in the COVID-19 pandemic. A sharp decline in March 2020 was followed by a May recovery in most raw material categories, but the continuing uncertainty around the pandemic has an ongoing impact on the economy. Changing tariff regimes are also weighing heavily on foreign trade. These factors are making it very difficult for companies to forecast the behavior of raw material prices and ascertain price and volume levels that are ideal to lock in raw material contracts for the future. By identifying such challenges, BizVibe is helping users analyze which suppliers are right for their business, while allowing them to efficiently monitor the risk of doing business.

Key Insights Provided for Motor Vehicle Parts Manufacturers

In addition to analysis on how key challenges are expected to impact businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects. These insights include:

Relevance and influence of industry trends and challenges, segmented by region

Press releases and news coverage referencing key trends and challenges

Risk of doing business score, segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk

Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels

Names of top company decision makers, including job titles and social profiles

Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness

Motor Vehicle Parts Product Categories

BizVibe's platform provides access to over 10 million buyer and supplier company profiles. Businesses from more than 200 countries are categorized into 40,000+ product and service categories, each providing detailed insights tailored to the needs of procurement and sales teams globally. The motor vehicle parts manufacturing industry group features 6,000+ company profiles categorized into 50+ product categories, enabling clients to identify and connect with potential new business partners across diverse market segments.

Product categories for the motor vehicle parts manufacturing industry include:

Electric vehicle batteries

Car filters

Fuel lines

Diesel fuel injectors

Brake pads

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is a modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe is designed to help companies generate leads, shortlist suppliers, request proposals, and identify global companies. Evaluate companies side-by-side to compare key metrics and initiate productive partnerships.

Buyers use BizVibe to discover suppliers from among more than 5 million companies using advanced search filters and comparison tools. Features for buyers include:

Shortlist potential suppliers

Track and compare companies

Set up custom news alerts

Quickly create and customize RFIs

Sellers can take advantage of BizVibe's smart sales intelligence tools to discover, evaluate, and communicate with prospects across 300+ categories. Features for sellers include:

Identify and qualify sales prospects

Receive customized prospect recommendations

Analyze and evaluate potential buyers

Integrate CRMs for efficient data transfer

