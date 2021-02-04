Bizos Cavallo Enterprises & Sanders Containment Filters Announce Pro Series High-Performance Air Filtration

DALLAS, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizos Cavallo Enterprises - Health and Wellness Division, along with Sanders Containment Filters, today announced the launch of a new patented Pro Series line of air filters. The line, designated as the Pro Series 70 and Series 125, brings a new level of performance standards. With testing particle capture at .1 μm (micron), a metric better than current .3μm capture standards, the filters perform beyond equivalent MERV ratings for many existing high-performance filters.

Independently validated by Nelson Laboratories, the Pro Series boasts filtration ratings higher than the Center for Disease Control (CDC) minimum standards for hospitals, which is MERV 13. The product line has various commercial and residential uses to combat particles the size of known viral and bacterial pathogen transmissions. The Pro series plays an integral role in mitigation due to its ability to be highly effective without creating incremental stresses on existing HVAC systems.

"In light of the global pandemic and more recent worrisome airborne variants surfacing around the world, we are proud to partner with the Sanders team to bring these new and meaningful solutions to market," said Elvin Thibodeaux managing partner, Bizos Cavallo. "We look forward to helping provide these filters to assist in lowering risk in public common areas, such as education, healthcare, hospitality, housing, mass transit, movie theaters, restaurants or commercial facilities both in the United States and abroad."

"As many Epidemiologists, Allergists and Immunologists like myself have discovered that attaining the level of protection against airborne pathogens is essential to avoid transmission of the Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)," said Dr. Allen Okie, a specialist in Allergy & Immunology in the Jacksonville Florida medical community. "Deterring the redistribution of the airborne viral materials in addition to protection from inhalant allergens, irritants and toxins continues to be critical. In my opinion, Sanders Containment Filters results provide the most effective products available today."

Sanders Containment Filters are encouraged for those that seek to provide clean and submicron filtrated air to the public during this national pandemic. Bizos Cavallo continues to provide product sales support and is currently coordinating compliance and quality testing to meet CE Medical Device approval for use in the European Union marketplace. Also, in an effort for further global adoption, compliance and distribution suitability has been initiated for Middle Eastern and Asian health and safety governance.

"Once again, I am excited to bring another filtration solution to market during these challenging times. Suppressing airborne transmission is widely known as a critical factor in mitigating the spread of viral pathogens. We look forward to helping change the way the world approaches air filtration," said Scott Sanders, president, Sanders Incorporated.

About Dr. Allen OkieDr. Allen Okie graduated from the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in 1969. He is Board-Certified in Allergy & Immunology and has been a leader in promoting Population Health and Value-Based Medicine. Additionally, Okie has served as the Senior Medical Officer of Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Commercial insurance Plans.

About Bizos Cavallo Enterprises, LLC | BizosHealthBizos Cavallo Enterprises, LLC is a strategic consulting and operations firm focused on emerging healthcare via BizosHealth, as well as strategic alliances, agri-business, and global consulting resources based in Dallas, TX, with offices in New Orleans, LA, and Winston-Salem, NC. Founded in 2017, Bizos Cavallo's network of partners including scientists, accountants, seasoned legal advisors, marketing and operations executives, and a host of strategic alliances with clients in the United States, Bahrain , Greece, Hong Kong, Korea, Singapore, Spain, UAE, the United Kingdom, and the West Indies. To learn more about Bizos Cavallo, see our website: www.bizoscavallo.com | www.bizoshealth.com

About Sanders Incorporated Established in 2001, Sanders Inc is an Illinois-based family-run company. Scott Sanders has been in the filtration industry for over 35 years. To learn more about the Sanders Containment Filter, see our website: www.sandersfilters.com.

Contact: Mark Conner, Partner, Bizos Cavallo Enterprises, LLC 290806@email4pr.com, 469-990-6427

Scott Sanders, President, Sanders Inc. 290806@email4pr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bizos-cavallo-enterprises--sanders-containment-filters-announce-pro-series-high-performance-air-filtration-301222304.html

SOURCE Bizos Cavallo; Sanders Containment Filters