BitMinutes Announces Listing Of Its Token On Uniswap

ATLANTA, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based BitMinutes Inc. (BitMinutes), a financial services technology company leveraging blockchain and pre-paid minutes tokenization to provide financial inclusion to the global consumer, announced today that its token (BMT) has been listed on Uniswap, a leading decentralized crypto exchange that runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

"This is a significant milestone for BitMinutes," said Tom Meredith, the CEO and Founder of the company. "Uniswap is a worthy alternative to Coinbase. Its automated liquidity protocol is highly efficient, which is one of the reasons we selected the exchange as we expand the number of exchanges through which our tokens are available to the public."

BMTs can be traded on Uniswap here.

The Uniswap announcement follows BitMinutes' listing of BMT this winter on the LA Token cryptocurrency exchange. On LA Token, BMTs can be traded in the following pairs:

BMT- BTCBMT- USDTBMT-TRX

BitMinutes, which pioneered the patent-pending Atomic Swap blockchain technology, will list its token on other exchanges in the coming months in recognition of the traction it has gained:

"We anticipate that listing on these exchanges will help us raise awareness of the value proposition we offer the industry," said Meredith. "This is just the beginning for BitMinutes as we march toward our objective of bring financial services to the unbanked."

About BitMinutes Inc., the Company

BitMinutes Inc. is a startup fintech company founded in the U.S. Its tokens (BMTs) are exchangeable into universal prepaid airtime minutes. Prepaid minutes are already traded informally as currency within country mobile networks, available to billions of mobile phone owners.

BitMinutes' tokens also allow peer-to-peer value transfer to millions of bank and mobile accounts across 70 contracted countries and prepaid airtime top-ups to more than 4 billion mobile accounts in over 120 countries. More importantly, BitMinutes plans to facilitate the expansion of micro-credit lending in communities where lending is rare and too expensive for most individual borrowers. BitMinutes' ownership and transactional records will establish a new type of consumer credit score for emerging market consumers who currently struggle with limited access to capital and a lack of traditional banking services. In addition, BitMinutes will create payments platforms in countries where it launches to facilitate mobile payments similar to the M-Pesa platform which has achieved success in Kenya, but which has not yet been widely adopted in other countries.

