Bitmain Sponsors Miners Summit, June 15 And 16, In Lake Of The Ozarks, Missouri

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is an honor to announce Bitmain, a multinational semiconductor company, has sponsored Miners Summit. Miners Summit, Where Tech and Energy Meet is an executive retreat and conference for Bitcoin miners, data centers and energy suppliers at The Lodge of Four Seasons, in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, June 15 and 16, 2021. Bitmain will be available, for in-person networking at Miners Summit.

Bitmain, the Proof of Work industry leader and Bitcoin mining pioneer, has designed, manufactured, and shipped billions of ASICs, accounting for 75% of the global market for Bitcoin and Proof of Work mining. Bitmain's newest Antminer, the S19 series is built with cutting edge, 5 nanometer technology that sets the standard for energy efficient Bitcoin mining.

"If you are a Bitcoin miner, Bitmain's Antminer S9 was as revolutionary to your facility and business as the iPhone has been for society. The majority of Bitcoin is mined by Antminers, and the S19 will continue this trend." John Sostak, General Manager, Miners Summit.

Bitmain joins Priority Power Management and DMG Blockchain Solutions as sponsors supporting Miners Summit, MS2021.

Miners Summit, Where Tech and Energy Meet is the most important event in North America if you are a Bitcoin miner, data center operator, user, or supplier of industrial energy. Miners Summit is the convention and trade show for executives and engineers who are building industrial technology in North America.

The Lodge of Four Seasons is a private resort, with the largest full-service marina on Lake Ozark. An oasis for deal making, The Lodge of Four Seasons has 36 holes of championship golf anchored by its Robert Trent Jones Sr. signature golf course, The Cove. Both The Cove and The Ridge have been recognized among the top five golf courses in Missouri. The Lodge of Four Season's, Spa Shiki has been awarded the honor of best spa in Missouri, and number 5 spa in America by Spas of America.

