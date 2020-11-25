BitLeague Introduces Bitcoin-Backed Loan Services

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BitLeague, the top digital currency financial services platform, announced today that it would provide crypto-based USD loan services.

BitLeague launch Bitcoin Backed Loan service

Through DigitAmex LLC, its lending arm (US licensed), BitLeague will offer industry leading bitcoin-backed loans to clients. Cryptocurrency investors will be able to borrow from 3.99% APR without selling their bitcoin holdings on www.bitleague.com or via the BitLeague App. The loan rate will be adjusted based on term, loan to value ratio, etc.

"This is a new milestone for our business. Our clients have enjoyed our zero-commission bitcoin trading service, and now, they can get loans from us at a very competitive rate without selling their bitcoin investment," said Yifeng Mao, founder of BitLeague. "We see a substantial demand from clients for this essential product. Having received our Lending License from California, this bitcoin-backed loan service will be rolled out from this market and we hope to cover the entire US in the short to medium term."

About BitLeague

BitLeague LLC is registered in Delaware, with offices in Palo Alto and New Jersey, offering one-stop crypto financial services globally. BitLeague is dedicated to providing clients with seamless services including Bitcoin Term Deposits, ZERO commission bitcoin trading services and Bitcoin backed loans.

