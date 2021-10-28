Bitfarms To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Monday, November 15, 2021

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a global Bitcoin mining company, today announces it will report fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 15, 2021, after market close.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET to review financial results. Following management's formal remarks there will be a question-and-answer session where management will address pre-submitted questions. Interested parties may submit questions for management's consideration at investors@bitfarms.com through November 12, 2021.

Conference call access:

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call through the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161109/ee862ad539

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 1-866-777-2509 (domestic), 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Bitfarms call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast found here: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=bXo2LHwC

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through January 15, 2021, at the above webcast link. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through November 22, 2021 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada (toll free) 855-669-9658 and using access code 10161109.

A presentation of the Q3 2021 results will be accessible on Monday, November 15, 2021, after market close, under the "Investors" section of the Bitfarms' website.