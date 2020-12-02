Bitdefender Unveils New Cloud-based Endpoint Detection And Response Solution For Enterprises And Managed Service Providers

BUCHAREST, Romania, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a leading global cybersecurity company protecting over 500 million systems worldwide, today launched a new cloud-based dedicated Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution designed to help enterprise customers and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) improve the ability to detect and eradicate threats as they occur and strengthen overall resiliency against cyberattacks.

The new EDR package is resource-light and fully cloud-delivered for easy deployment and management and runs alongside third-party prevention technologies. Unique in the EDR space, it combines endpoint telemetry and human risk analytics with the advanced threat detection capabilities that have made Bitdefender a recognized endpoint security leader. The detection capabilities enable quick visibility into vulnerable systems on premise or in cloud environments, and offer one-click actions to mitigate risks including quarantining files, blocking IP addresses and killing processes.

"Businesses and MSPs struggle to keep pace with an onslaught of attacks as cybercriminals work diligently to capitalize on the industry's shift to less secure remote work environments for the foreseeable future," said Gavin Hill, vice president product marketing at Bitdefender. "The new Bitdefender EDR package delivers best-in-class attack visibility and effective response, backed by threat intelligence from Bitdefender Labs, to help organizations navigate these riskier, uncertain times and protect their most valuable assets."

"Bitdefender EDR helps us increase our resilience against cyber-attacks by making detection more accurate with increased visibility into what's happening at the endpoint. Additionally, Bitdefender EDR helps us decide how to respond—whether we block suspicious files or processes, or isolate an endpoint," said Geraint Treharne, head of information security and compliance, Creditsafe.

Along with the new launch of Bitdefender EDR, Bitdefender has strengthened the GravityZone platform that underpins its business solutions portfolio.

Key features include:

New GravityZone executive dashboard that displays key information in an easy-to-use, consolidated graphical representation covering threat detections and automatic actions taken, as well as the current endpoint inventory.

Enhanced integration with SIEMs by enabling the forwarding of raw and/or system events from protected endpoints. The new feature, available for both cloud and on-premises deployments, lets customers search through raw endpoint data with the help of a SIEM. This complements the search capability embedded in the EDR product.

Ransomware mitigation is now also available for MSPs and customers using the GravityZone cloud-based console providing the ability to restore encrypted files from tamper-proof copies, following a ransomware attack.

Bitdefender EDR and its enhanced GravityZone platform are available now. Bitdefender EDR is offered as a stand-alone product or through the cloud. For more information visit https://www.bitdefender.com/business/next-gen-solutions/protect-endpoints.html.

