Bitcoin IRA™ Extends Cyber Monday $100 Gift Card Offer Until Friday December 4th

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA, the world's first, largest, and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts, has extended its popular Cyber Monday offer to receive a $100 Amazon gift card for new account sign-ups from today until Friday, December 4 th, 2020.

This promotion coincides with rising cryptocurrency prices Bitcoin recently passed all-time highs reaching nearly $20,000 per coin. Major institutions such as Guggenheim, Skybridge Capital, and billionaire Paul Tutor Jones' investment firm are investing heavily into crypto, and consumers now also have greater accessibility than ever before to invest using popular apps such as Robinhood, PayPal, Square's Cash App, and Bitcoin IRA's platform.

Bitcoin IRA is the leader in crypto IRAs with over 50,000 account holders and helps individuals invest in cryptocurrencies through their IRAs with the following key features:

Self-trade cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and more through Bitcoin IRA's easy-to-use platform, which enables tax-free investing.

Military-Grade Crypto Security - Funds are stored with BitGo, a US-regulated qualified custodian providing offline "cold storage", SOC II Type 2 certified and many other robust security benefits.

providing offline "cold storage", SOC II Type 2 certified and many other robust security benefits. Best-Of-Class Custody Insurance - Custodial assets are insured for up to $100 million .

. Crypto and Gold Asset Options - Individuals can choose between 7 leading cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, and physical gold.

Crypto Knowledge Center - An extensive learning hub that includes the latest crypto news and dozens of in-depth education guides, articles, videos, and more.

The company's Cyber Monday offer is valid for new customers who submit an application by Friday, December 4 th, 2020 at midnight EST and then complete their first purchase by December 31 st, 2020 at midnight EST. Their total purchase amount must be $10,000 or greater to qualify.

Don't wait. Individuals who wish to get started and receive their $100 gift card can go to bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

About Bitcoin IRA

Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first, largest, and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and physical gold for their retirement accounts.

The company provides a secure trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute self-trades in real-time 24/7 through a US leading exchange, and store the funds in an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $400 million in investments and has over 50,000 account holders with more than 2,500 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, CoinDesk, and The Wall Street Journal, among other leading publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider, and as such, is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitcoin-ira-extends-cyber-monday-100-gift-card-offer-until-friday-december-4th-301182913.html

SOURCE Bitcoin IRA