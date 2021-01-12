Bitcoin Historian Elias Ahonen Publishes 2nd Book, A 500-page 'History Of Cryptocurrency'

Amid turbulence in the cryptocurrency market this week, Canadian author Elias Ahonen recounts the industry's unbelievable history in BLOCKLAND: 21 Stories of Bitcoin, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency .

Amid turbulence in the cryptocurrency market this week, Canadian author Elias Ahonen recounts the industry's unbelievable history in BLOCKLAND: 21 Stories of Bitcoin, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency.

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BLOCKLAND: 21 Stories of Bitcoin, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency tells the story, origin, history, culture, legends, and anecdotes of the entire cryptocurrency industry. The 492-page book's 21 chapters examine different facets of the blockchain phenomenon. Elias Ahonen's narrative work combines elements of metaphoric story, textbook, and memoir to preserve the history of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and everything surrounding them. This includes explanations about the development of crypto mining and the ICO bubble, as well as Bitcoin's ideological origins, its early use in dark web drug markets, and billion-dollar digital heists.

"100% roller-coaster ride, Blockland succeeds amazingly in both mythologizing and explaining the current state of the cryptocurrency industry… While all of the underlying stories are true, the use of metaphor and allegory really does bring home what a magical and unlikely path cryptocurrency has taken to get here." - Cointelegraph.com, 2020

The 6x9 hardcover versions are now available on Amazon, select bookstores, and directly from the author at www.cryptonumist.com for $59. The cover artwork Bitcoin Angel is by acclaimed crypto artist Trevor Jones and symbolizes how many Bitcoin enthusiasts see the digital currency as a sort of saviour. Blockland was published on January 3 rd.

"Cryptocurrency is a divisive concept with philosophical, generational, political, and cultural flashpoints which I have attempted to condense and reconcile into a collective history that gives a well-rounded picture of Bitcoin's first decade." - Elias Ahonen, Author

About Elias Ahonen

Blockland is Ahonen's 2 nd book. His full-color 286-page Encyclopedia of Physical Bitcoins and Crypto-Currencies was co-authored by Dr. Matthew Rippon in early 2016 and examined the culture and values of cryptocurrency enthusiasts by analyzing the symbolism of crypto-art. This led Ahonen to become a broker of million-dollar Bitcoin art and to launch a cryptocurrency consulting firm which placed him in the center of the hype. He has been in the industry since 2013.

"In his highly detailed and exhaustive catalog of physical cryptocurrencies, Ahonen takes us on a journey from the very first attempts to produce these physical coins, cementing his place as one of the first 'bitcoin historians.'" - Bitcoin.com, 2017

Elias holds a BA in Political Science from Wilfrid Laurier University ( Canada) and is completing a Master of International Law relating to emerging technologies at the University of Turku ( Finland).

Review copies of Blockland are available and Elias is open to interview requests.

About Cryptonumist

Cryptonumist.com sells Ahonen's books and curates a museum-like gallery of rare 'physical bitcoins'. One of these is a 1,000 BTC 1oz gold coin worth around 40 million dollars, making it the most valuable coin in the world.

