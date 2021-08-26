Bitcoin Depot® Launches New Ultra-Secure Mobile App

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Depot , the world's largest and fastest-growing cryptocurrency ATM network, announced today the launch of its new mobile app for iOS and Android devices. The new app illustrates Bitcoin Depot's commitment to providing a secure and premium crypto wallet experience for customers.

With over 4,000 crypto ATMs across North America, Bitcoin Depot has elevated its position in the market by providing customers with a convenient crypto wallet app to buy, sell, and exchange the world's top cryptocurrencies within minutes. The app also enables users to quickly locate the nearest Bitcoin Depot ATM through an easy process. The era of around-the-clock crypto trading is here. Bitcoin Depot recognizes the importance of Bringing Crypto to the Masses™.

"As Bitcoin Depot continues to expand, we've made it a goal to meet consumers where they are so they can make informed choices about crypto and stay in the loop on industry trends wherever and whenever," said Bitcoin Depot CEO & President Brandon Mintz. "We're excited to offer an easy way for users to manage their crypto, and we're dedicated to providing a secure, encrypted experience so that customers can buy, sell, and exchange their digital assets with peace of mind."

The Bitcoin Depot wallet app features a native digital wallet with a unique PIN code so users can store crypto securely. What's more, it gives users access to exclusive promotions and helpful resources such as up-to-date trends.

Download Bitcoin Depot's new-and-improved app to locate your nearest Bitcoin Depot ATM.

About Bitcoin Depot Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Bitcoin Depot is the world's largest cryptocurrency ATM network. The company's mission is to provide the most secure, convenient, and fastest cryptocurrency transactions, ultimately Bringing Crypto to the Masses™. The strong network of thousands of Bitcoin Depot ATMs enables users to buy hundreds of cryptocurrencies instantly. Learn more at bitcoindepot.com , as well as on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

