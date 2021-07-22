Bitcoin Depot® Announces Long-Term Partnership With Circle K In U.S. And Canada

ATLANTA, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Depot ®, the world's largest and fastest growing Bitcoin ATM network, announced today an exclusive international partnership with Circle K that spans across both the U.S. and Canada with over 700 Bitcoin ATMs in 30 states already installed.

Bitcoin Depot® ATMs are kiosks that enable users to exchange cash for cryptocurrency, allowing for simple, in-person transactions that give users immediate access to bitcoin and over 30 other cryptocurrencies. The growth of digital currency has led to large retail companies finding growing interest in Bitcoin ATMs. As one of the world's leading convenience and fuel retailers, Circle K is the first major retail chain to deploy Bitcoin ATMs within its stores.

"We're thrilled to create a long-term, strategic partnership with Circle K and to expand our footprint internationally with a global leader in convenience and fuel retail," said Bitcoin Depot ® CEO, Brandon Mintz. "Circle K understands that cryptocurrency will be a growing part of the future economy and payments landscape. By adding Bitcoin ATMs to the Company's stores, Circle K can attract new customers to their stores, offer financial access to underserved communities, and set themselves apart from other retailers with this new technology. Through our collaborative partnership, we aim to provide new ways for people to buy bitcoin instantly in a familiar environment in their local neighborhood Circle K."

As demand for cryptocurrency increases, more and more customers are visiting convenience stores to use Bitcoin ATMs. To use a Bitcoin ATM, someone would visit a Bitcoin Depot ATM within a Circle K, insert cash after providing his or her crypto wallet address, and crypto would be sent immediately to the wallet. The whole process from signing up for an account to completing a transaction takes about 1-2 minutes. Anyone looking to use a Bitcoin Depot ATM can find one at bitcoindepot.com where all Circle K locations with bitcoin ATMs are listed.

"At Circle K, we are passionate about making our customers' lives a little easier every day, and we are continually looking at ways to enhance their experience in our stores and be their favorite stop for a growing range of needs and occasions," said Denny Tewell, Senior Vice President Global Merchandise and Procurement at Circle K. "Our partnership with Bitcoin Depot further builds on this commitment, giving our brand an important, early presence in the fast-growing cryptocurrency marketplace as a convenient destination where customers can buy Bitcoin."

About Bitcoin Depot ® Bitcoin Depot ® is the world's largest cryptocurrency ATM network based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company's mission is to provide the most simple, convenient, and fastest cryptocurrency transactions, ultimately bringing crypto to the masses. The 3,000-plus strong network of cryptocurrency ATMs enables users to buy over 30 cryptocurrencies instantly. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Circle K and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. Circle K is its global brand outside of Quebec, Canada. Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong. Approximately 135,000 people are employed throughout its network.

