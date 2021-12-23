Bitcoin Depot Celebrates Incredible Growth In 2021 And Looks Ahead To 2022

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the cryptocurrency market captured mainstream interest and saw skyrocketing demand from consumers and retailers. The crypto ATM industry was no different. The number of global ATMs grew by 155% and more than doubled in the U.S. to 27,000. As the world's largest and fastest growing cryptocurrency ATM company, Bitcoin Depot was at the forefront of this explosive growth. Today Bitcoin Depot reflects on one of the company's fastest growing years yet, including the news, milestones and developments and a closer look at what 2022 may bring.

2021 HighlightsThe increasing importance of Bitcoin has resulted in an exciting 2021 for Bitcoin Depot. We've celebrated our five-year anniversary, tripled our kiosk count, launched a secure app and crypto wallet, and moving up 746 spots on the Inc. 5000 list to #357. Some other highlights include:

An exclusive long-term and international partnership with Circle K

Surpassing more than 6,500 crypto ATMs across the U.S. and Canada

Gaining market share in the U.S. and solidifying our position as the No. 1 crypto ATM operator in the world

"If anything, 2021 has shown us that Bitcoin is not a short-lived trend but something that is here to stay," said Brandon Mintz, President & CEO at Bitcoin Depot. "The crypto ATM industry continues to grow at a rapid pace with estimates that the market will hit $3.55 billion by 2030. We're definitely seeing that usage and continued growth in our business with tremendous expansion throughout 2021."

Highlights by Month

In 2021, Bitcoin Depot formed new partnerships, was recognized as a top company to work for and participated in one of the biggest Bitcoin events in history. By offering dozens of cryptos at our ATMs, as well as a secure mobile app and crypto wallet, we've continued to meet our goal of making access to financial services and crypto easier. Below are just some of the highlights.

January

Teamed up with Genmega to power next-gen Bitcoin ATMs for retail

March

Surpassed 2,000 crypto ATMs and continued to excel with international expansion

April

Named a top place to work by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Recognized by Startup Weekly as one of the 2021 Financial Services & Insurance Companies to Watch

June

Participated in Bitcoin 2021, the biggest Bitcoin event in history with a sold-out crowd of 12,000 attendees

Brandon Mintz , President & CEO of Bitcoin Depot, named an Entrepreneur of The Year 2021 Southeast Award finalist

July

Established an exclusive international and long-term partnership with Circle K - one of the world's leading convenience and fuel retailers

August

Launched a secure mobile app, an easier way for users to manage their crypto

September

Recognized as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on Inc. 5000 List for the second consecutive year

Continued business growth momentum with a new milestone, surpassing 5,000 Bitcoin Depot ATMs across North America

November

Honored by University of Georgia Alumni Association on its 2022 Bulldog 100 as a fast-growing business

December

Surpassed 6,000 crypto ATMs and continued business growth

Looking Ahead to 2022After a successful 2021, we anticipate Bitcoin adoption rates will continue to rise and become even more mainstream as an accepted asset class in 2022. The market will continue to mature, driving the need for more innovative solutions that are easy and seamless to use. As witnessed by Bitcoin Depot's partnership with Circle K, crypto ATMs will continue to expand into retail environments such as restaurants, bars and convenience stores, diversifying cryptocurrency's customer base. And two-way crypto ATMs, which allow the purchase and selling of Bitcoin, will continue to thrive to meet consumer demand.

"As we observe trends, we can see that some years from now, Bitcoin will be one of the most valuable assets," said Mintz. "Retailers are becoming major access points, and advocates, of cryptocurrency by hosting Bitcoin Depot ATMs. This is creating a larger network of access points. It may seem radical now but think of a world where you can buy and sell actual goods using cryptocurrency. That's the projection for what's next."

About Bitcoin Depot Bitcoin Depot is the fastest growing multi-cryptocurrency ATM company in the world. It was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company's mission is to provide the most secure, convenient, and fastest cryptocurrency transaction, ultimately Bringing Cryptocurrency to the Masses ™. Through a strong network of thousands of crypto ATMs, Bitcoin Depot enables users to buy Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum instantly. Learn more on their website, as well as on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

