Bitcoin.com Announces Partnership With Luxury Watchmaker Franck Muller

ST. KITTS, St. Kitts and Nevis, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin.com, the go-to web portal for everything bitcoin, announced the launch of a new Franck Muller luxury watch called "Free the Money, Free the World."

The watch is the first-ever Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Franck Muller "Encrypto" brand timepiece. The new watch is a limited edition BCH wristwatch that will sell for 9,900 EUR per timepiece and only 500 will be made available.

The " Free the Money, Free the World" Franck Muller luxury watch was designed by Tyler Gallagher of Regal Assets and the co-founder of Bitcoin.com Mate Tokay. During the launch event, Gallagher said that he was thrilled to collaborate with the Bitcoin.com team.

"This has been an exciting project and it is beyond an honor to work with Bitcoin.com, Mate Tokay, and Roger Ver on this. Let's free the world together," Gallagher said.

Franck Muller watches are extremely popular and well-known celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Swae Lee, Kanye West, and David Beckham have been seen wearing the fine timepieces.

The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Franck Muller luxury watch comes with a two-piece "Deep Cold Storage" set that allows the owner to store bitcoins within the public address etched on the dial. The 41mm black and green wristwatch is characterized by timeless arrangements and uniquely complicated watch machinery.

The product's titanium exterior is extremely durable for individuals with an active lifestyle. The stylish black DLC coating with green accents gives the watch a fashionable metropolitan look. The wristwatch is the first-ever Bitcoin Cash Franck Muller dial. The watch QR code can be customized with the buyer's bitcoin cash (BCH) or bitcoin (BTC) public key.

During the limited edition watch release announcement, Mate Tokay said he was excited to see the response toward this clever and gorgeous design.

"It has been an amazing experience to work with the Franck Muller team to design the world's first Bitcoin Cash watch," Mate Tokay said.

"As a watch enthusiast, this challenge meant a lot to me. I truly believe that we have created a one of a kind watch, and I am flattered to say that the feedback has been great so far."

Since the limited edition launch, celebrities such as rapper Young Thug, YouTube star and gamer FaZe Banks, American singer-songwriter Kaash Paige, rapper and songwriter Cardi B, American singer and rapper Swae Lee, American model and social media star Jordyn Woods, and the hip-hop star Gunna have been seen wearing the watch.

Find more information about the "Free the Money, Free the World" timepiece here. Check out the new product's YouTube video as well, which displays the timepiece's one-of-a-kind elegance.

