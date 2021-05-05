Bit Digital Joins Foundry USA Pool With 5,679 Machines, Adding Up To 280 PH/s Of Compute Power To The Pool

NEW YORK, May 5 ,2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. ("Bit Digital") (Nasdaq: BTBT), a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York, and Foundry Digital LLC ("Foundry"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group ("DCG") focused on digital asset mining and staking, jointly announced that Bit Digital is now mining Bitcoin on Foundry USA Pool with approximately 5,679 mining machines generating up to 280 PH/s of computing power.

With Bit Digital's addition, Foundry USA Pool is now a step closer to Foundry's ultimate aim of securing a permanent spot among the world's top 5 Bitcoin mining pools. Backed by its parent company DCG, it is the first North American Bitcoin mining pool that pays its users through the Full-Pay-Per-Share ("FPPS") payout method without relying on an external party, guaranteeing stable, risk-free payouts.

Foundry USA Pool is focused on institutional mining businesses and is seamlessly integrated with DCG-owned digital asset prime broker Genesis Global Trading Inc. ("Genesis") to provide users with various treasury management services, including high-security custody, Bitcoin collateralized lending, yield earnings on BTC holdings, derivative products, and seamless liquidation.

"We are pleased to join Foundry USA Pool, which is a US-based pool that meets the institutional needs of publicly traded companies like ours, while providing its customers with some of the best services and payouts in the industry," said Bryan Bullett, CEO of Bit Digital.

Since starting its Bitcoin mining business in February 2020, Bit Digital has quickly become one of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies, producing 1,013.4 bitcoins via mining in Q1 2021. As of March 31, 2021, Bit Digital owned a total of 40,965 mining machines with a combined computing power of up to 2,264.5 PH/s. It is the latest mining company to start mining on Foundry USA Pool, whose other major customers include BitDeer, Bitfarms, Blockcap, Hut 8 and Foundry itself, among others.

"By partnering with Bit Digital - a leading Nasdaq-listed mining company - we convince ourselves once again that we have successfully tailor-made our mining pool in line with institutional players' requirements," said Mike Colyer, CEO of Foundry. "We look forward to providing best-in-class services to Bit Digital and continuing our work of strengthening Bitcoin by decentralizing its mining network."

About Bit Digital:

Bit Digital, Inc. is a Bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York with one of the highest operating hash rates (or computing power) among all US listed Bitcoin miners and expanding. The current operations are in the United States, Canada and China. For additional information, please contact Sam Tabar at sam@bit-digital.com or visit www.bit-digital.com.

About Foundry:

A subsidiary of DCG, Foundry is a financing and advisory company focused on digital asset mining and staking. With the mission of empowering decentralized infrastructure for a digital world, Foundry provides North American digital asset mining businesses with capital and intelligence. Foundry is based in Rochester, NY. For more information, please visit www.foundrydigital.com

