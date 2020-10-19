Bissinger, Oshman & Williams Partners Selected To Texas Super Lawyers

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers David Bissinger and Jason Williams , co-founders of Houston-based Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP , have been selected to the 2020 Texas Super Lawyers' listing of the state's top business litigators.

The Texas Super Lawyers legal guide is published annually by Thomson Reuters in Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines. Selection is limited to no more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys and is based on a statewide survey of lawyers and extensive editorial review.

"We work smart, and we work hard for our clients, providing aggressive, individualized representation on their most important matters," said Mr. Bissinger.

"Some of the very best trial lawyers practice in Texas, so to earn their respect is an indication you are doing things the right way," said Mr. Williams.

Mr. Bissinger's practice focuses on energy and technology, trade secrets and noncompete disputes, corporate fiduciary, executive compensation, banking, real estate litigation, and securities. His practice also includes work as an arbitrator in commercial disputes. This is his 12th Super Lawyers selection. In addition, his work has earned Best Lawyers in America recognition, and he was selected to America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators in 2019 and 2020.

Mr. Williams is a mechanical engineer whose trial practice focuses on technology, energy trading and marketing, trade secrets and noncompete disputes, corporate fiduciary, securities, and construction litigation. In addition to Super Lawyers, he has previously earned Best Lawyers in America recognition.

Mr. Bissinger and Mr. Williams have each served as chairman of the Houston Bar Association's Securities Litigation and Arbitration Section. Mr. Williams is a former co-chair of the Houston Bar Association's LegalLine Committee and currently serves on the board of Houston Achievement Place.

About Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP Bissinger, Oshman & Williams LLP is a Houston-based business trial and transaction firm focused on providing impactful, cost-effective solutions to complex disputes and transactions requiring careful attention, extensive experience, and a high level of sophistication. For more information, visit http://www.bowllp.com.

