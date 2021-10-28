Birds, Butterflies, And Biophilic Designs: Sarah Barnard Becomes Exclusive California Rep For Botanical Eco Textile Line

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Barnard is now the exclusive California representative for Tradescant & Son through Kale Tree Shop's online marketplace. The line features a wide range of nature-inspired luxury eco fabrics and wallpapers made with a sustainability-minded production process.

The foundation of Sarah Barnard's practice is a belief that interior environments should contribute to wellbeing, both emotionally and globally. Barnard's work focuses on sustainability, emphasizing the importance of nature, both through conscious sourcing and as the inspiration for many of her designs.

The designer's use of natural themes and environmentally conscious materials spoke to the sensibilities and priorities of Tradescant & Son, who recognized Barnard as an ideal representative for their line. Tradescant & Son director Amy Hardman says, "Our 100% linens and the relaxed yet stylish look to our designs promote a holistic and contemporary feel. This, together with the fact that we share a commitment to ensuring sustainability wherever possible by using locally woven fabrics and printers, is a fantastic and exciting foundation for our relationship with Sarah Barnard Design."

The fabrics and wallpapers feature a wide variety of natural themes, from a graphic striped wallpaper composed of vibrant hummingbirds to linen textiles inspired by historic entomology archives from the University of Oxford Museum of Natural History, softly patterned with moths or beetles. With a range of bird fabrics, butterfly patterns, and botanical prints, the timeless patterns nod to historical, scientific illustrations, while their colors and design have a contemporary feel suitable for a diverse array of settings.

On the collaboration, Barnard noted that "As a birder, naturalist, and avid gardener, I was drawn to Tradescant & Son's collection of biophilic prints. Particularly when designing for metropolitan areas, I like to turn to natural motifs to stand in for nature that may not be as readily available for someone with a city view. The entire Tradescant & Son collection offers an impressive array of options when looking to bring the experience of wildlife into an interior."

Products are available for purchase through the website www.kaletree.com.

Additional support is available for design and trade professionals by contacting shop@kaletree.com.

Sarah Barnard is a WELL and LEED accredited designer and creator of environments that support mental, physical and emotional wellbeing. She creates highly personalized, restorative spaces that are deeply connected to art and the preservation of the environment. An advocate for consciousness, inclusivity, and compassion in the creative process, Sarah has been quoted in Architectural Digest, Elle Décor, Vouge, Real Simple, HGTV and many other publications. In 2017 Sarah was recognized as a "Ones to Watch" Scholar by the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID).

