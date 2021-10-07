Bird Global And Switchback II Corporation Announces November 2, 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting Date To Approve Proposed Business Combination

LOS ANGELES and DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird Global, Inc. ("Bird Global") and Switchback II Corporation (SWBK) ("Switchback II") today announced that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Switchback II (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") to vote on the previously announced business combination with Bird Rides, Inc. ("Bird"), a leader in shared short range environmentally friendly electric transportation, is scheduled to be held on November 2, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time. The closing of the business combination is subject to approval by Switchback II's shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Switchback II shareholders at the close of business on the record date of August 16, 2021 (the "Record Date") are entitled to notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting and to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Following the closing of the proposed business combination, Bird Global will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "BRDS".

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has declared effective Bird Global's registration statement on Form S-4 (File No: 333-256187) (as amended, the "Registration Statement"), which includes a prospectus of Bird Global and a definitive proxy statement of Switchback II in connection with Switchback II's Extraordinary General Meeting.

"Today's announcement marks a significant milestone in our path to becoming a public company and scaling our mission. Following our outperformance in the first half of this year and continued progress against our strategic initiatives, Bird is well positioned to deliver on our objectives with a clear focus on profitability. As we look ahead, we intend to build upon our market leadership and grow our business, which currently only scratches the surface of the estimated $800 billion annual market opportunity for micromobility," said Bird Founder and CEO, Travis VanderZanden.

Jim Mutrie and Scott McNeill, Co-Chief Executive Officers and Directors of Switchback II, commented, "We are proud to help bring Bird to the public markets and strongly believe in the company's mission to provide environmentally friendly transportation for everyone. Travis and the Bird team have demonstrated execution excellence since inception and continue to deliver strong operating and financial results in this expansive market. We look forward to our continued partnership with Bird as it enters its next chapter."

Recent Business Highlights and Milestones

As previously reported on August 19, 2021 , Bird's second quarter financial performance for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 significantly exceeded Bird's expectations. Results included:

Gross margin of 26% as a percentage of revenue, representing an 85 percentage point increase over the prior year period.



Ride Profit Margin (before Vehicle Depreciation) as a percentage of sharing revenue of 49%, compared to 15% for the prior year period and outperforming expectations by 13 percentage points.



Adjusted EBITDA loss of $11.5 million , an improvement of 73% year-over-year, exceeding expectations by 48%.

The unveiling of its retail e-bike to meet demand in the $20 billion dollar consumer e-bike market

A partnership with Best Buy to make Bird's new e-bike available on the retailer's website throughout the United States



The introduction of Bird's shared e-bike, which expands Bird's serviceable addressable market by five billion trips annually, will soon launch in San Diego



Availability of Bird's shared micro electric vehicles in New York City and in more than 300 cities globally

Switchback II S hareholder Vote

Every vote is important and Switchback II encourages all shareholders to make their voice heard by voting as soon as possible, regardless of the number of shares held. Switchback II's board of directors unanimously recommends all shareholders as of the Record Date to vote "FOR" all proposals described in the Registration Statement in advance of the Extraordinary General Meeting by telephone, via the Internet or by signing, dating and returning the proxy card upon receipt by following the instructions on the proxy card.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will take place at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, on November 2, 2021 at the offices of Vinson & Elkins L.L.P., located at 2001 Ross Avenue, Suite 3900, Dallas, Texas 75201, and virtually via live webcast by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/switchbackii/2021 .

Switchback II shareholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the Registration Statement, or have questions regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting may contact Switchback II's proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, by telephone at (800) 662-5200 (banks and brokers call collect at (203) 658-9400) or by email at SWBK.info@investor.morrowsodali.com .

About Bird

Bird is an electric vehicle company dedicated to bringing affordable, environmentally friendly transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities across the world. Founded in 2017 by transportation pioneer Travis VanderZanden, Bird is rapidly expanding. Today, it provides fleets of shared micro electric vehicles to riders in more than 300 cities globally and makes its products available for purchase at www.bird.co and via leading retailers and distribution partners. Bird partners closely with the cities in which it operates to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for people who live and work there.

About Switchback II Corporation

Switchback II was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Switchback II focused its search for a target business in the broad energy transition or sustainability arena targeting industries that require innovative solutions to decarbonize in order to meet critical emission reduction objectives.

