Bird Construction Inc. Announces Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Stuart Olson Construction Ltd., Has Been Selected As Preferred Proponent For The Nanaimo Correctional Centre Replacement Project

LISTING: TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE SYMBOL: BDT

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that through its wholly owned subsidiary, Stuart Olson Construction Ltd., it has been selected as the preferred proponent for the design-build contract for the Nanaimo Correctional Centre (NCC) Replacement Project in Nanaimo, British Columbia. The Stuart Olson Construction Ltd. design-build team includes the local expertise of 17 collaborating partners.

The NCC Replacement Project features modernized spaces for educational, vocational and certified trades training in addition to rehabilitative and culturally responsive Indigenous programming. It also includes Vancouver Island's first provincial custody capacity for women. The two local First Nations, Snuneymuxw and Snaw'Naw'As, will have input into the design as well as job and contract opportunities during construction.

"We look forward to working with our partners and the local community to successfully deliver this important project. We are proud of the resume we have built in British Columbia and we are pleased to deliver this modern, improved facility to the community," said Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "This project further advances our reputation as a strong institutional builder and expands our solid presence in British Columbia working on critical infrastructure projects."

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact: T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or W.R. Gingrich, CFO Bird Construction Inc. 5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400 Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6 Phone: (905) 602-4122

About Bird ConstructionBird (TSX:BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

SOURCE Bird Construction Inc.