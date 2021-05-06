Bird Construction Inc. Announces Civil Infrastructure Project Awards Valued At Approximately $135 Million

LISTING: TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGESYMBOL: BDT

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") announced today that it has been awarded two contracts for civil works on two separate sites: an existing project site in northwestern British Columbia, and a site in northern Alberta. The combined value of the contracts awarded is approximately $135 million.

At the existing project site in northwestern British Columbia, the contracted work includes the construction of two storm and effluent ponds, primarily leveraging Bird's own forces to complete the substantial earthworks, piping, and concrete placement. The complex works will be executed over an 18-month period and will be supported through Bird's growing self-perform capabilities and its strong familiarity with the site. Bird's sustained presence in this region has led to strong relationships with local Indigenous communities and forging of partnerships for training, procurement, and employment.

"This project award reflects our extensive industrial experience and the demonstrated operational excellence throughout the years working on this site. I am pleased to see this translate to an increase to Bird's work programs and to a sizeable contribution to our robust backlog," said Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird.

In northern Alberta, the lump-sum contract includes construction of an overpass that will facilitate access to the ore preparation plant from the mine. Installation of the cast-in-place concrete structure will be supported by substantial earthworks and a high voltage electrical relocation.

Through a collaborative approach with the client during the early planning stages, Bird provided constructability analysis to ensure optimized, safe, and effective execution. This project award demonstrates the strength of Bird's self-perform capabilities that have been further enhanced through the acquisition of Stuart Olson.

"With the current strength and confidence in resource prices coupled with our reputation for unparalleled client services and strong execution, we are seeing an increase in opportunities come available in western Canada. The announcement today illuminates the value of our Stuart Olson acquisition and demonstrates the benefits from cross-selling the combined capabilities of Stuart Olson and Bird to deliver a higher value proposition to our longstanding clients," said Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "The Company is well positioned to benefit from stronger resource prices in western Canada and we remain focused on our commitment to deliver sustainable, profitable growth, and build long-term shareholder value."

