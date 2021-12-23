Bird Construction Inc. Announces Award Of The Lake City Studios Contruction Contract By Lake City Industries Limited Partnership Valued At Over $200M

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract for construction of Lake City Studios ("the Project"), by Lake City Industries Limited Partnership in Burnaby, British Columbia. The project has a contract value in excess of $200 million.

Once complete, Lake City Studios will create a significant economic development opportunity in the community and result in a world-class film studio with the potential to attract major productions and support the overall growth of the film industry locally.

The Project includes over 1.3 million square feet of space and incorporates 21 sound stages, production offices, general office space, storage and workshops, an underground parkade as well as site works and landscaping.

"We are very pleased to have the opportunity to deliver another important project for this client, as well as contribute to the growth and prosperity of the community. This large-scale project leverages our team's demonstrated execution experience and contributes to the continued expansion of our project portfolio in the BC market, as well as continues to build our relationship with this client for whom we have executed a number of projects across Canada." said Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird Construction Inc. "Bird's track record and expanded platform positions us to take advantage of a strong pipeline of projects in this market, and positively supports our geographic diversity and focus on building long term shareholder value."

For further information contact:T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO orW.R. Gingrich, CFOBird Construction Inc.5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400 Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6Phone: (905) 602-4122

