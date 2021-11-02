Birchstone Residential Hires Keith Hughes As Vice President Of Construction

COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Birchstone Residential , a culture-based property management company focused on creating great places to live, today announced the addition of Keith Hughes as vice president of construction. The hiring of Hughes is emblematic of Birchstone's continued growth as it assumes management responsibilities of apartment communities in the Sunbelt, Southeast and pursues opportunities in new markets.

Hughes will simultaneously manage the day-to-day field operations of multiple multimillion-dollar construction projects and will oversee an emerging in-house construction team expected to grow to 10 or 12 associates. Hughes will assume responsibility of all components of the construction process, from assisting on acquisitions and blueprint designs to budgeting and scheduling construction plans.

"With his vast experience and penchant for driving high-level results, we believe Keith is the perfect fit to lead our construction initiatives," said David Deitz, president of Birchstone Residential. "Keith's achievements give him enormous credibility in the industry, and he exhibits all of the key intangible qualities you'd want in a leader—accountability, dedication and the ability to quickly adjust on the fly. We look forward to having Keith as a key part of our team and part of the Birchstone family."

Prior to joining Birchstone, Hughes, who has accrued 25 years of industry experience, served as regional construction manager for BH Management, where he spearheaded more than $60 million in capital projects in a 12-state region. This included acquisitions, value-add projects, insurance and non-recurring capital expenditures.

"I'm excited to join an on-the-rise property management firm that is quickly carving its distinctive niche in the industry," Hughes said. "The opportunity to lead and help grow the construction team is tremendous, and I'm eager to assist Birchstone's continued expansion into desirable markets across the country. I look forward to offering my expertise on the construction front and collaborating with fellow associates on forward-thinking initiatives."

About Birchstone Residential Birchstone Residential is the in-house property management company of Ashcroft Capital. It has a comprehensive property management platform that provides all essential services, including leasing, maintenance and construction management. Birchstone was purpose-built to execute the value-add business plan for each Ashcroft property, optimize financial returns and deliver high resident satisfaction. Committed to a people-centric culture and employee development through job training, job enrichment and accelerated development, Birchstone seeks to provide best-in-class service that attracts new residents and enriches the lifestyles of current residents.

About Ashcroft CapitalFounded in 2015, Ashcroft Capital is a vertically integrated multifamily investment firm with over $1.5 billion of assets and more than 8,000 units owned throughout several high-growth metros of the Sun Belt. The firm focuses on capital preservation while striving to return strong, risk-adjusted cash-on-cash to investors. Ashcroft is capitalized with high net worth, family office and institutional capital. Ashcroft specializes in value-add multifamily real estate and exhibits an expertise in extracting maximum value from every asset it acquires. Rather than attempting to play cycle timing, the firm strives to acquire excellent apartment communities within well-located submarkets of large and growing U.S. metros.

