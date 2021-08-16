WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cultural worker Mi'Jan Celie Tho-Biaz announces her return to the Kennedy Center to help kick off its 50th anniversary celebrations. Tho-Biaz, a 2019-20 Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Fellow, will present a curated series of virtual and in-person interviews with BIPOC cultural leaders on September 7-11 as part of her Kennedy Center Office Hours Residency at the REACH.

BIPOC Cultural Workers to Help Kick Off Kennedy Center's 50th Season

Each interview will focus on the stories, strategies, and wisdom cultivated by intergenerational BIPOC cultural workers and creators. Tho-Biaz seeks to spark a conversation about the dynamic role played by cultural workers across geographies, heritages, and generations, and also about the conditions in which those workers continue to celebrate and nurture their cultural traditions.

Those conditions include a history of limited access to the professional pipelines and the established blueprints for creative expression available to others. Tho-Biaz acknowledges that reality while keeping it in a healthy perspective.

"Cultural work, especially work that preserves cultural heritage, is about continuity, community, and belonging. When cultural workers are not supported, cultural workers face displacement and are forced to find new ways to persevere, while laboring to bridge their traditions into an uncertain future. That persistence can be a form of cultural expression in and of itself. My residency seeks to honor this past and envision loving and liberated futures."

Confirmed interviewees include:

Artist and curator Jasper Wong

Artist and activist Favianna Rodriguez

Rapper, poet, and activist Mona Haydar

Artist and arts administrator Niki Little

Roxanne Swentzell and Rose Simpson , writers and ceramic artists

and , writers and ceramic artists 2021 Pura Belpre award winning writer Lilliam Rivera

award winning writer Artist, scholar, and activist Syrus Marcus Ware

Playwright and performer Carlyle Brown

Film festival director Maori Karmael Holmes

Labor activist and writer Bill Fletcher

Storyteller, comedian and writer Ryan McMahon

The interviews will be compiled into Tho-Biaz's forthcoming book about the distinct nature of BIPOC cultural workers. During the 50th anniversary kickoff week of her residency, Tho-Biaz will join selected artists in taking over the Kennedy Center's social media accounts.

Registration for in-person and virtual attendance of the interview series will be available soon. To learn more about the residency and how to enjoy the interview series as it unfolds, please contact Mi'Jan Celie Tho-Biaz at info@mijancelie.com or 1.505.373.2814.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bipoc-cultural-workers-to-help-kick-off-kennedy-centers-50th-season-301355616.html

SOURCE Mi'Jan Celie Tho-Biaz