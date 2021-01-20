There is growing attention being directed at BiP, Turkey's local communication platform developed by Turkcell engineers, in international arena. It has been downloaded 64 million times in total, of which 12 million beyond Turkey. With the rising demand from users of late, BiP continues to scale the top ranks of the "Most Popular Free" and "Trending" categories in application markets the world over. BiP has become the most downloaded communication application in Google Play Store in Bahrain, Bangladesh, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Oman. Users have also been sharing their positive comments about BiP on Apple's AppStore and Huawei's AppGallery.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005488/en/

BiP provides HD quality voice and video calls of up to 10 people for users. (Photo: BiP)

Emphasizing BiP's global success Ataç Tansuğ, Executive Vice President of Digital Services and Solutions stated that: "We continue to invest in BiP, which has recently gained much popularity, worldwide. Turkey's application BiP, has staked its place at the forefront, leaving all other applications behind in Google Play Store in Bahrain, Bangladesh, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Oman. And in fact, with the upcoming new capabilities and features over the coming days, BiP will remain a preferred communication application both in Turkey and all around the world."

BiP, the usage rate of which is increasing exponentially, has many features that differentiate it from its competitors, such as HD quality voice and video calls of up to 10 people, disappearing messaging, simultaneous translation in 106 languages, group messaging of up to 1,000 people and customized menu. In addition, messaging, audio and video calls can be made via BiP's desktop application, or else solely through an internet browser.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005488/en/