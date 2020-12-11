BioZone Scientific Technology Independently Confirmed To Be Effective Against SARS-CoV-2, The Virus That Causes COVID-19

This study joins others, including those published in the Journal of Clinical Virology, that demonstrate that BioZone Scientific's advanced ultraviolet disinfection systems are effective at inactivating viruses and other infectious diseases

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioZone Scientific's residential, commercial, and healthcare products were independently tested for effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 by a third-party lab. In the test report titled, "SARS-CoV-2 Surrogate Inactivation by Ultraviolet Disinfection System from BioZone Scientific," the systems repeatedly delivered greater than 5-log inactivation (>99.999%) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in less than one second of exposure to BioZone Scientific ultraviolet disinfection systems.

The testing was conducted by BCS Laboratories, an ISO/IEC 17025 certified Florida, USA-based lab which is also accredited by the US Centers for Disease Control, US Environmental Protection Agency, US Department of Agriculture, and Florida Department of Health. The test was designed to model exposure time comparative to inactivating the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the moving airstream within HVAC systems.

A leading manufacturer in HVAC UV light solutions for the disinfection of air and surfaces, BioZone Scientific technology has been used by thousands of people around the world for safe disinfection of homes, restrooms, transport, and businesses.

This study joins others, including those published in the Journal of Clinical Virology, that demonstrate that BioZone Scientific's advanced ultraviolet disinfection systems are effective at inactivating viruses and other infectious diseases.

Paul Morris, BioZone Scientific's Senior Vice President for Global Business Development, stated, "This is more welcome evidence that BioZone Scientific's long experience of delivering innovative and effective Biological Defense systems for our clients is based on several critical philosophies - innovation, responsiveness to our clients' needs, and sound, certified, scientific data. These accredited test results are the latest in a long line of groundbreaking and independently verified test programs that have been undertaken by BioZone Scientific, including research on the effectiveness of our technology against viruses by the French Centre for National Virology Research and papers published in the Journal of Clinical Virology. This long term and consistent approach gives BioZone Scientific's partners the confidence that they are working with technology that is always ahead of the field in terms of reliability, quality, and effectiveness. We believe this approach is at the center of our success, and the success of our clients."

Ari Ahola, CEO of BioZone Scientific, stated, "These third-party test results show that BioZone Scientific systems are essential in delivering virus-free environments and are critical components of return to work protocols. In less than a second, BioZone solutions are capable of disinfection rates almost below the levels of detection. We're immensely proud of these findings, which are well in line with other scientific tests of BioZone Scientific technologies. Our mission is to limit the spread of COVID-19 and help people to return to work safely."

BioZone Scientific is the leader in ultraviolet disinfection systems and has been at the forefront of UV technology for decades. It has a proven track record of innovation in disinfection technologies, which are designed, manufactured, and installed in line with the highest safety standards.

Visit biozonescientific.com for more information about BioZone Scientific's COVID-19 validation testing.

