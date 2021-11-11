BioXcel Therapeutics To Present At The 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that Vimal Mehta, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Yocca, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer , will participate in a fireside chat at the 12 th Annual Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 4:20 p.m. GMT / 11:20 a.m. ET. Dr. Mehta and Dr. Yocca will highlight the Company's neuroscience and immune-oncology programs, artificial intelligence platform used to augment and accelerate the drug candidate discovery and development process, and its commercial and launch readiness plans for BXCL501.

To access the live webcast of the presentation, please visit "News/Events" within the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel Therapeutics' two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation associated with psychiatric and neurological disorders, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Source: BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.