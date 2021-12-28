Bioventus To Present At The 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS), a global leader in innovations for active healing, today announced that Ken Reali, chief executive officer, will present at the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference via webcast on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. ET.

The live webcast of the presentation, including Q&A, will be available on the Investors section of the Bioventus website and will be archived on that site.

About BioventusBioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for pain treatment, restorative therapies and surgical solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

Media Contact: Thomas Hill919-474-6715 thomas.hill@bioventus.com

Investor Inquiries:Dave Crawford919-474-6787 dave.crawford@bioventus.com