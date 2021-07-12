Biotechnology Reagents Market: Analysis Of Key Drivers And Trends

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biotechnology reagents market is expected to grow by USD 32.11 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period.

The high usage of biotechnology reagents in diagnostic and therapeutic applications is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent regulations will hamper the market growth.

Biotechnology Reagents Market: Technology Landscape

The biotechnology reagents market share growth by the chromatography segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing use of chromatography tests for the drug approval process, growing need for the determination of chemicals present in the environment, government investments in chromatography technology, and rising collaborations between manufacturers and research laboratories are some of the factors augmenting the usage of chromatography instruments and reagents, which propel the market growth. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the biotechnology reagents market size.

Biotechnology Reagents Market: Geographic Landscape

North America has been exhibiting a significant growth rate for biotechnology reagents market vendors. Factors such as ongoing research in biological sciences and increasing investments by various biotechnology companies are accelerating the biotechnology reagents market growth in North America. To view our in-depth analytical review on the micro and macroeconomic factors impacting businesses in the regions. However, the biotechnology reagents market share growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia.

Companies Covered:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

