Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market Size Worth $1.14 Trillion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biotechnology reagents & kits market size is expected to reach USD 1.14 trillion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Key factors driving the market include the introduction of novel and advanced products, a rise in investments in the biotechnology sector, and increasing demand for synthetic biology.

Key Insights & Findings:

The detection kits segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020 owing to the high demand due to the pandemic

Amplification kits are anticipated to register a considerable growth rate due to the expanding applications of LAMP technology and PCR

The development of Point-of-Care (POC) testing has primarily driven the market for on-site testing

On-site DNA testing administers a broad array of DNA paternity and family relationship, including forensic DNA testing services and prenatal testing options

Currently, the healthcare segment is the key end-user of the market with the highest penetration of reagents & kits, in terms of usage, in this segment

Increasing research and development expenditure for life sciences and biotechnology research is expected to drive the market significantly in the coming years. Over the past few decades, the biotechnology sector has witnessed a paradigm shift toward new treatments & drugs, biologically controlled production processes, genetically modified foods, biologically based computing, and new materials, thereby propelling the market growth.

Advancements in molecular diagnostic techniques, such as droplet digital PCR, NGS, and genome-wide sequencing with respect to accuracy, reproducibility, and timeline, have influenced the adoption of biotechnology reagents & kits in the market. The advent of long-read sequencing has made sequencing of longer strands of DNA possible by only reading single DNA molecules, in turn, driving the market growth.

Cell culture technology accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the vast product portfolio offered by the key entities and expanding cell biology research. RNA-Seq using NGS technology has emerged as the method of choice for research communities investigating the transcriptome. The virus segment dominated the market in 2020 with increased adoption in cell & gene therapies and vaccinology. The ongoing pandemic has positively impacted the market growth as focused efforts are being conducted for vaccine development using viral vectors.

North America captured the maximum revenue share in 2020 with the U.S. being the largest contributor. The presence of key players coupled with active involvement in research activity has contributed to the maximum share of the region. Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the improvements in health care infrastructure, entry of large biotechnological organizations, and increasing R&D activities. The key players in the global market are engaged in collaboration with biopharma developers to support their product development process.

Grand View Research has segmented the global biotechnology reagents & kits market on the basis of kit type, technology, tested parameters, micro-organisms, purpose, end use, and region:

Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Purification



Amplification



Detection



Isolation



Others

Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

LAMP Technology



PCR



Electrophoresis



Chromatography



Flow Cytometry



Sequencing



Cell Culture



Other Technologies

Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Tested Parameters Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

DNA



RNA



Enzymes



Proteins



Others

Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Micro-Organisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Bacteria



Virus



Fungi



Parasites

Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Purpose Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

On-Site



Laboratory

Biotechnology Reagents & Kits End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Healthcare



Food & Agriculture



Natural Resources & Environment



Industrial Processing



Other

Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN

New England Biolabs

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Promega Corp.

Takara Bio , Inc.

, Inc. LGC Ltd.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

