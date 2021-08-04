Biotech Founder, Monzer Hourani, Calls For Urgent Action In Open Letter To President Biden: "We Cannot Be Afraid To 'follow The Science,' A Solution Of Many Requires Bold Decisions."

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - "Second dose administration is down, while the majority of Americans will not receive any vaccination, leaving over 131 million US citizens unprotected and vulnerable to transmission…breakthrough patients who have...

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - "Second dose administration is down, while the majority of Americans will not receive any vaccination, leaving over 131 million US citizens unprotected and vulnerable to transmission…breakthrough patients who have received the vaccine are emerging as a high-risk group for ongoing spread and recurrent disease. Do we really know what it is to be immune from COVID-19, and for how long will we be protected by the bioscience of a vaccine? If we remain vigilant to the COVID-19 vaccine, for those who choose or need it, and use a technology that we know kills the airborne virus and its variants, instantaneously, we will win," Hourani commented in his open letter to President Biden, released today.

Hourani calls on President Biden to help: "prioritize manufacturing and distribution of lifesaving biotechs, empower a team of scientists to help set key performance standards for indoor air quality and prioritize and fund the development of a data-driven connectivity platform that can help assess risk for airborne transmission. We cannot be afraid to 'follow the science' - a solution of many requires bold decisions," Hourani stated, in his cry for help from President Biden and his administration.

Houston-based Integrated Viral Protection, LLC (IVP) is a biotech company formed to promote anti-COVID-19 technology based on engineering and science. In April 2021, Hourani was named Top Engineer of the Year and recipient of the Award of Excellence by Engineering News-Record for its warp speed deployment of the breakthrough COVID-19 HVAC filter; the invention also received special recognition by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers as its only anti-COVID-19 airborne solution.

The IVP science is based on a patent-pending design to disinfect the air using heat--"catching and killing" actual SARS-CoV-2 and other submicron airborne pathogens, including anthrax spores, instantaneously, without impacting the ambient air temperature. The Biodefense Air Protection System is installed into air conditioners and mobile units providing anti-viral and cleaning power to all indoor pollutants, molds, pollen etc. The filters provide a scientific advantage to any HVAC filter on the market, including HEPA, which is not effective in killing any airborne pathogens. In turn, IVP helps the energy efficiency and sustainability of our buildings, schools, and healthcare facilities.

IVP has advanced the science of air biology, working with the nation's top scientists at The University of Houston, Texas Center for Superconductivity, UTMB's Galveston National Lab, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, MIT, and Argonne National Lab to provide new standards for indoor air quality with IVPs anti-COVID-19 filtration system. The technology has received certifications for safety and effectiveness, as well as meeting FDA guidelines for sale during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can read Monzer Hourani's Open Letter to President Joe Biden Here

