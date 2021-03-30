Biotech Firm Continues Focus On Saving Lives Through First-of-its-Kind Residual Product, Expands Globally

DALLAS, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied BioScience is growing significantly as the innovative biotech firm commits to expanding regulatory approvals for the use of SurfaceWise2™ nationally and abroad to meet demand while diversifying the lineup of products beyond antimicrobial surface coatings.

As global demand for SurfaceWise2 continues to expand, the company has strategic partnerships in Canada, Germany, Australia, India and the United Arab Emirates, with more in the pipeline. Spanning industries including transportation, healthcare, fitness and retail, leading partners in these countries plan to distribute and apply the surface coating.

"Allied BioScience has been committed to reducing the global burden of infectious disease for over a decade, but we're especially proud of the innovation over the past year," said Michael Ruley, CEO of Allied BioScience. "We remain focused on our mission as we expand globally, providing SurfaceWise2 to nations as part of the fight against COVID-19 and other viruses, and continue to diversify our products to keep our friends and families safer in new ways."

Following initial emergency use authorization for SurfaceWise2 in the State of Texas by the Environmental Protection Agency, the company continues to work closely with the agency to increase access to the revolutionary residual COVID-19-fighting solution. The EPA recently announced the expansion of this authorization for the states of Oklahoma and Arkansas, as well as an approved extended residual efficacy of 30 days. Broad, national approval is expected in the coming months.

The company recently relocated its Plano headquarters to a new office space with nearly double its previous square footage to account for anticipated team expansion and plans to expand offerings outside of its flagship surface coatings in 2021.

About Allied BioScienceAllied BioScience is a disruptive biotechnology company specializing in continuously active antimicrobial coatings providing 90 days of surface protection. Working across various industries and commercial settings, its customers include health systems, sports facilities, and other commercial partners.

The company is dedicated to saving life through revolutionary science and focuses on developing innovative solutions to create cleaner human environments through long-lasting, always-on antimicrobial coatings.

Visit www.alliedbioscience.com for more information on the company.

About SurfaceWise2™SurfaceWise2™ is the first and only continuously active antimicrobial surface coating authorized by the EPA to provide long-lasting, 30-day protection against viruses and bacteria, including SARS-CoV-2, with a single application. The revolutionary product was built upon Allied BioScience's EPA-registered SurfaceWise™, the first generation, patented, transparent antimicrobial coating proven to prevent the growth of bacteria, fungi, and algae.

These products do not protect users or others against food-borne or disease-causing bacteria or fungi. It is a violation of federal law to use these products in a manner inconsistent with the labeling.

Visit www.surfacewise.com for more information on the groundbreaking product.

