Biotech Consultancy TIBIO Wins Business Worldwide Magazine 2020 Global Corporate Excellence Award

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss biotech consultancy TIBIO has been honoured by Business Worldwide Magazine, receiving a prestigious 2020 Global Corporate Excellence Award.

The Awards seek to identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-level executives, rewarding outstanding performance, innovation and ethics across international business, finance and legal communities. TIBIO was the outright winner in its category, being named 'Best Consulting Company for Life Sciences Industry - Europe'.

Established in 2009, the company was originally created to specialise in the scale-up processing of cultures of microorganisms for the production of enzymes and organisms needed to catalyse chemical reactions, including the degradation of pollutants. Its founder and CEO Davide Staedler was at the time studying Biology at the University of Lausanne, Switzerland.

As the years progressed and the company gained experience in the industrialisation of the biotech process, its activities shifted from pure production and application of biotech products, to consulting services in biotechnology and chemistry. In just over a decade the company has grown exponentially under Davide's guidance and leadership, demonstrating passion and excellence in every aspect of its services and operations.

The TIBIO team offers two unique services. The first is the sale and application of their own biotech-solutions, such as the patented ODB System for the decontamination of dielectric oils in industries. The second is pure consulting services for businesses, over half of which are start-ups in the chemistry and life sciences sector who require support for the industrialisation of their own processes.

The other half of TIBIO's clients are well-established companies or state businesses which either want to externalise a number of research and development activities in biotech and chemistry or are interested in TIBIO's biotech products.

All of TIBIO's work is firmly focused on exceptional customer experiences, through the development of high-quality, custom-made and cost-effective scientific solutions. The consulting services delivered by the team are fully comprehensive and include scientific aspects conforming to regulatory requirements. As well as the unique, bespoke services on offer, a further strength of the firm is the highly qualified specialists and their international network.

As well as founding this impressive company at the tender age of 22, Davide has also enjoyed success in both industrial and academic settings. He was appointed as Chief Scientific Officer of the Scitech Research laboratory, one of the most important analytical laboratories in Switzerland. In addition, he was appointed Lecturer at the Faculty for Biology and Medicine of the University of Lausanne in 2014, and in 2019 he became Private Docent in Pharmacology and Toxicology at the same University.

As a hugely successful entrepreneur himself, Davide is heavily involved in mentoring and supporting start-ups. He is the member of the Board at Levatura, - a Swiss start-up company specialising in the production of custom-made yeasts for the beer and alimentary industry, and actively supports children's charities.

