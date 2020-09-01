Biota Advances "Biology As A Data Business"

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biota Technology, the pioneer of industrial genomics, today unveiled a platform strategy to expand its market reach across the industrial biotechnology sector. Having reached commercial scale with the global energy market, Biota is now offering its environmental genomics platform to a broader customer base in the agriculture, water, chemicals and mining industries.

Pioneering genomics for industrial marketsSince inception, Biota invested over $20M in building an environmental microbiome diagnostic with enterprise-grade AI; key elements of these biology and software innovations were released on the website.

"Biota's genomic platform has already created $400M in commercial value for 20+ public companies," said Ajay Kshatriya, Chief Executive Officer. "We uniquely combine high-precision, low biomass lab procedures, algorithms grounded in a physical system, and industry domain customization to provide customers with confidence to base commercial decisions with our analytics."

Biota is in active, global partnership discussions to advance novel genomic monitoring solutions. The company recently closed a collaboration agreement with a Fortune 50 industrial applying genomic monitoring to extend the useful life of infrastructure assets. Key differentiators included the ability to measure microbial changes over time while controlling for sources of operational variability.

Broadening the energy portfolioWithin the energy market, Biota has expanded product offerings with global solutions for shale, offshore, and onshore customers. To educate the industry on this broad portfolio, the company developed a technical content portal.

"Our range of innovative solutions continues to evolve at a fast pace," said Mathias Schlecht, SVP of the Energy Business. "Biota is currently working with international supermajors and several national oil companies to improve the economics and sustainability of energy production."

As the company advances Biology as a Data Business, the mission to create economic value and reduce carbon footprint remains steadfast.

"Combining generational breakthroughs in DNA sequencing and data science allows Biota to deliver new industrial insights that lowers the cost and carbon footprint of our customers' operations," said Mr. Kshatriya. "This strategy defines the next chapter for industrial biotechnology."

About Biota Biota is the pioneer of industrial genomics with a purpose to commercialize Biology as a Data Business. Since inception, Biota has created $400M in economic value and saved 1.2B gallons of water for several large customer in the energy, chemicals, agriculture, water, and mining industries.

