Biostrap Has Been Selected As The Remote Monitoring Partner For The Iron Cowboy's World Record Breaking Feat Of Completing 100 Ironman Triathlons In 100 Days

The clinically reliable wearable will play an important role in monitoring and maximizing the sleep, heart health and recovery of the endurance athlete

LINDON, Utah, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 1, James Lawrence will be setting on a quest that some might say is humanly impossible: completing 100 Ironman triathlons in 100 consecutive days. That's 14 hours a day, 14 weeks in a row and covering more than 14,000 miles.

This accomplishment will be marked in the Guinness World Records as the most Ironmans completed in one calendar year and the most Ironmans completed consecutively for 100 days.

Lawrence, 44, or as the world knows him, "The Iron Cowboy," is no stranger to fatigue, sleep deprivation, dehydration and defying the limitations of the human body. The documentary on Amazon Prime, titled "Iron Cowboy", gives a glimpse of his previous feat in 2015 when he completed 50 Ironman triathlons in 50 states in 50 days. This year, however, he's setting the bar even higher.

"If what we did in 2015 was redefining impossible, with the Conquer 100, we are set out to defy logic," Lawrence said.

Optimizing Lawrence's recovery is key to keeping him safe throughout the Conquer 100. The curveball, however, is the unknown cumulative effect that 100 consecutive Ironman triathlons will have on his physiology, because no human has ever attempted anything close to this and it's not without dangers.

Therefore, Lawrence is not doing this alone. With a world-class team of trainers, coaches and nutritionists supporting him, every minute of every hour of every day will be carefully calculated to make sure he gets the adequate nutrients and recovery his body needs to accomplish this record-breaking feat.

To keep an eye on his health, The Iron Cowboy selected Biostrap , a digital health company, where leading professionals, ranging from physiological researchers to a cardiologist, are monitoring him remotely utilizing a suite of wearable biosensors that measure his biometrics, recovery, heart health, sleep cycles and more.

Biostrap Chief Science Officer Kevin Longoria said that in general, the research on long-term, extremely high-volume exercise supports an increased likelihood of cardiovascular-related issues, primarily atherosclerosis and myocardial fibrosis.

"Using the Biostrap wrist-worn PPG device, we will continuously monitor abnormal heart rhythms, arterial stiffness and recovery biometrics with clinical reliability, allowing us to continuously adjust our interventions to minimize the deleterious effects," Longoria said.

"The fact that Biostrap had the ability to remotely monitor me from anywhere and track what's going on inside is just unbelievable to me, and something I didn't have access to [during the 50/50/50]," Lawrence said, adding "it's a huge piece of the puzzle in giving us a chance at accomplishing what we believe may be endurance sports history."

Only a few weeks into working with Biostrap, Lawrence's remote monitoring team has already seen a 23% improvement in his recovery. "It is mind-blowing to me." Lawrence said. "There's no athlete on the planet who wouldn't want that."

There is also a mental component to crossing the finish line every day for 100 days. What The Iron Cowboy says will keep him going even when the days get tough is having a purpose. Besides defying logic, Lawrence is raising funds for a very important cause. He has partnered with the non-profit Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) that's mission is to pave the way for permanent eradication of child sex trafficking through coordinated rescue and recovery planning.

"We know there's a finish line to this [the Conquer 100], but the individuals that are enslaved don't know when their suffering will end," Lawrence said. "When it gets really tough and you're backed into a corner, you're going to need more than just one reason to keep going, you're going to need a purpose, and our purpose is partnering with O.U.R."

