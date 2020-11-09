Biosolid Sludge Is Poisoning America's Food Chain

GP Solutions has a remedy for what has been called "the most pollutant-rich substance on Earth"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions, Inc. (OTC:GWPD), manufacturer of GrowPods - the innovative controlled-environment indoor micro-farms - said it can help reduce the amount of toxic biosolid sludge in the nation's food chain.

According to The Guardian News, "biosolid sludge" is what is left over after processing raw sewage.

Some 300 million pounds are flushed each day. Because it is expensive to dispose of, the waste management industry found a money-making alternative - repackaging the sludge as fertilizer and injecting it into the nation's food chain.

"Now the practice is behind a growing number of public health problems. Spreading pollutant-filled biosolids on farmland is making people sick, contaminating drinking water and filling crops, livestock and humans with everything from pharmaceuticals to PFAS," the article reported.

A University of North Carolinas study found 75% of people living near farms that spread biosolids experienced health issues like burning eyes, nausea, vomiting, boils and rashes, while others have contracted MRSA, a penicillin-resistant superbug.

In South Carolina, sludge containing high levels of carcinogenic PCBs was spread on cropland, and in Georgia biosolid sludge killed cows.

"By the time the mix lands in treatment plants, it can teem with pharmaceuticals, hormones, pathogens, bacteria, viruses, protozoa and parasitic worms, as well as heavy metals like lead, cadmium, arsenic or mercury," The Guardian reported. "It often includes PCBs, PFAS, dioxins, BPAs and dozens of other harmful substances ranging from flame retardants to hospital waste."

Now, as more biosolid-linked problems emerge, farmers and environmentalists are calling for a ban on the practice and looking for a solution.

GP Solutions developed GrowPods so that farmers can grow ultra-pure, contaminant-free food and cash crops. GrowPods are transportable, scalable micro-farms that reduce or eliminate the need for pesticides, herbicides and harmful chemicals.

GrowPods feature a controlled and filtered environment that can help eliminate pathogens and runoff contamination, giving farmers the ability to grow a wide variety of robust "Super Foods."

GP Solutions also offers "Prolific" - a premium living soil that contains natural ingredients and organic amendments, with no human or animal waste.

Combining the superior environment of a GrowPod with "Prolific" allows cultivators to grow safe, robust, and clean crops of all kinds.

