Biosimilars Market To Reach A Value Of USD 31.40 Billion Through 2025|Technavio
NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The biosimilars market is poised to grow by USD 31.40 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 24.77% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the biosimilars market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the price advantage of biosimilars over biologics, the patent expiry of major biologics, and government initiatives to increase the use of biosimilar medicines.
The biosimilars market analysis includes application and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the government initiatives to increase the use of biosimilar medicines as one of the prime reasons driving the biosimilars market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The biosimilars market covers the following areas:
Biosimilars Market SizingBiosimilars Market ForecastBiosimilars Market AnalysisCompanies Mentioned
- Amgen Inc.
- Biogen Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Viatris Inc.
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market- The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs market is segmented by product (combination therapy and monotherapy) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting Drugs Market- Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting drugs market is segmented by therapy (serotonin receptor antagonists, NK1 receptor antagonists, and others) and geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Oncology and hematology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Immunology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Endocrinology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Nephrology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amgen Inc.
- Biogen Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fresenius Kabi AG
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Viatris Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport link: https://www.technavio.com/report/biosimilars-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biosimilars-market-to-reach-a-value-of-usd-31-40-billion-through-2025technavio-301335236.html
SOURCE Technavio