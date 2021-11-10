BioSig Adds To Its Clinical Footprint In Texas

Westport, CT, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that it is installing a PURE EP™ System for an evaluation at the HCA Healthcare-operated Medical City Heart Hospital in Dallas, TX. This is the Company's 17 th installation and its fifth in Texas, the state with some of the most extensive clinical programs focused on arrhythmia care in the country.

Opened in 2019, Medical City Heart Hospital, a cardiovascular department of Medical City Dallas Hospital, provides the most comprehensive heart and vascular treatment in the Southwest. As a part of Medical City Healthcare, the facility offers highly specialized advanced cardiovascular care, including leading-edge treatments and technology, ground-breaking clinical trials, and seamless access to the entire network of Medical City Healthcare hospitals and specialists.

"Heart disease and stroke remain at the top of leading causes of disability in Texas 1, and we are committed to working with more physicians in this state as they strive to reduce the societal burden caused by heart disease. Medical City Heart provides specialized care for all types of cardiac rhythm disorders, and we are looking forward to contributing our technological and clinical know-how in this new collaboration," commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

To date, over 71 physicians have completed over 1600 patient cases with the PURE EP™ System. The Company is in a focused commercial launch of the PURE EP™ System in the Northeast, Texas, and Florida. The technology is regularly used in some of Texas's highest-ranked hospitals, including St. David's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, and Medical City North Hills.

Clinical data acquired by the PURE EP™ System in a multi-center study at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center, Mayo Clinic Jacksonville and Massachusetts General Hospital was recently published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology and is available electronically with open access via the Wiley Online Library . Study results showed 93% consensus across the blinded reviewers with a 75% overall improvement in intracardiac signal quality and confidence in interpreting PURE EP™ signals over conventional sources.

About 2,300 Americans die from heart disease each day - an average of one death every 38 seconds 2. In 2016, 1.6 million Texas adults reported that they had been diagnosed with heart disease or stroke 3. There were 336,462 hospitalizations of adult Texans related to heart disease in 2016, at an age-adjusted rate of 124.0 per 10,000 adults 4. The direct and indirect costs of heart disease and stroke in the U.S. are estimated to be $329.7 billion, and the cost is projected to increase to $749 billion by 2035 5.

About BioSig Technologies BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals ( www.biosig.com ).

The Company's first product, PURE EP™ System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

