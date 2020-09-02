BioQuest Corp. Announces A New Woman's Skin Care Line, Vital-Q™.

Newport Beach, CA, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioQuest Corp, (OTC:BQST), a provider of high end CBD products to the retail, direct and internet markets, announced it has developed a new woman's skin care line, Vital-Q.

BioQuest, Corporation - markets, packages and distributes an assortment of unique Hemp-based-CBD products for the health-conscious consumer. Our mission is to create high end, products and bring together all relevant CBD content in the Retail Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical markets, to one place so that it is easily found and comparable by consumers. BioQuest will also be positioned to generate revenue by acquiring established companies who have a current presence in the nutraceutical CBD industry as well as bringing new products to market that will generate immediate revenues and will be created and marketed by BioQuest.

BioQuest Corp ™ has researched the CBD market and created an amazing family of CBD products. These products include Vital-Q ™ (a THC FREE) line that pledges to deliver Health Conscious Solutions with safe and effective results.

Since the legalization of CBD, numerous states have created new and exciting markets with great marketing and sales potential. Once federal laws allow wider use of CBD the CBD space will be a sunrise industry with a huge growth potential; in all areas of one's life from medical uses, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical an pets.

About BioQuest Corp.

BioQuest Corp. sells primarily into the retail business-to-business market and internet-based business to consumer, which includes legally operating medical and adult-use dispensaries, growers, and brand owners in states with cannabis and CBD programs. We plan to reach a large and diversified customer base through our direct sales force, our user-friendly website, and the strategic use of re-distributors. Sales, fulfillment and support staff meet with customers to understand their needs and improve our product offerings and services. We will dedicate certain sales and marketing efforts to our products, customers or geographic regions, as necessary, which enables us to develop expertise that is highly valued by our customers. BioQuest is Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA. Additional information on BQST is available at www.bioquestcorp.com

