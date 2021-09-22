Biopolymers Market By End-user, Type, And Geography | Global Forecast To 2025 | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biopolymers market is poised to grow by 1,294.13 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Braskem SA, Danimer Scientific, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Galatea Bio Tech Srl, NatureWorks LLC, and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the volatility in crude oil prices will offer immense growth opportunities, to make the most of the opportunities, biopolymers market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Biopolymers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Biopolymers Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Packaging And Food Services Sector
- Agriculture And Horticulture Sector
- Consumer Goods Sector
- Automotive Sector
- Others
- Type
- PLA
- Bio-PE
- Bio-PET
- PHA
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Biopolymers Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our biopolymers market report covers the following areas:
- Biopolymers Market size
- Biopolymers Market trends
- Biopolymers Market industry analysis
This study identifies strict environmental regulations and policies as one of the prime reasons driving the biopolymers market growth during the next few years.
Biopolymers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Biopolymers Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Biopolymers Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Biopolymers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist biopolymers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the biopolymers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the biopolymers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of biopolymers market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Packaging and food services sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Agriculture and horticulture sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer goods sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- PLA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bio-PE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bio-PET - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- PHA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Braskem SA
- Danimer Scientific
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Galatea Bio Tech Srl
- NatureWorks LLC
- Toray Industries Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
