Biopolymer Coatings Market To Grow By USD 397.84 Million | COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The biopolymer coatings market is poised to grow by USD 397.84 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download FREE Sample Report
The report on the biopolymer coatings market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for bio-based and eco-friendly polymers, the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry, and the fluctuating crude oil prices.
The biopolymer coatings market analysis includes product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the fluctuating crude oil prices as one of the prime reasons driving the biopolymer coatings market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The biopolymer coatings market covers the following areas:
Biopolymer Coatings Market SizingBiopolymer Coatings Market ForecastBiopolymer Coatings Market AnalysisCompanies Mentioned
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Cargill Inc.
- Covestro AG
- Croda International Plc
- Evonik Industries AG
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- Novamont SpA
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Market- The citrus fruit coatings market is segmented by product (wax, shellac, and wax and shellac) and geography (APAC, South America, MEA, North America, and Europe). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Coatings Raw Materials Market- The coatings raw materials market is segmented by type (resins, pigments and fillers, solvents, and additives) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Nitrocellulose - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cellulose esters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Starch - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Natural wax - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Cargill Inc.
- Covestro AG
- Croda International Plc
- Evonik Industries AG
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
- Novamont SpA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comReport link: https://www.technavio.com/report/biopolymer-coatings-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biopolymer-coatings-market-to-grow-by-usd-397-84-million--covid-19-impact-analysis--technavio-301332553.html
SOURCE Technavio