BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy Promotes Mark Montgomery To CEO

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. and MERCER ISLAND, Wis., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy, a CarepathRx company, announced today that Stephen Vogt, PharmD, CEO will be retiring. Dr. Vogt founded the company more than 32 years ago. Mark Montgomery, currently President of BioPlus, has been named to succeed Dr. Vogt as CEO.

"Leading and transforming BioPlus into the company it is today is one of the greatest honors of my life," Said Dr. Vogt. "After 32 years, I'm incredibly proud of the patient centric company we've built, grateful for the remarkable people with whom I've had the pleasure to work with and I'm humbled by the many patients lives we have enriched with our service."

" Mark Montgomery's leadership and proven performance at BioPlus makes him the natural choice to succeed me as CEO," added Dr. Vogt. "The company is positioned well for future growth, and I have all the confidence that Mark will continue to advance our success."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team, and the more than 500 employees of BioPlus, I want to thank Dr. Vogt for his exemplary and steadfast leadership ," said John Figueroa, CEO of CarepathRx. "His commitment to simplifying access to specialty medications has positioned BioPlus as the nation's leading independent specialty pharmacy. We also celebrate his unwavering commitment to developing a deep bench of talent and creating a unified company, aligned around a common purpose, shared values, and patient focused care."

"I'm honored and excited to be chosen to succeed Dr. Vogt," said Montgomery. "It's a privilege to lead this exceptional, high-integrity company and build upon Dr. Vogt's Legacy."

Montgomery, who served BioPlus as president since 2018 has over 28 years of specialty pharmacy experience. Prior to BioPlus, he helped build Axium Healthcare Pharmacy into a leading nationwide specialty pharmacy that was acquired by Kroger organization. He is also the founder and past board member of the National Association of Specialty Pharmacies. His strategic vision, focused leadership, and deep commitment to BioPlus' employees and customers has positioned the company well for continued success. " Mark Montgomery is the right person to lead BioPlus into the next chapter," added Figueroa.

"I look forward to building the future of specialty pharmacy with the CarepathRx family," Montgomery added. "We are positioned well to lead the way in care for the most in need ."

About BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy

Meet the only independent, national specialty pharmacy to back up 'fast & easy' with the Power of 2. BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy offers a 2 Hour Patient Acceptance Guarantee™ so physician offices quickly know whether a referred patient is accepted for treatment. Once accepted, the prescriptions are on their way with our 2 Day Ready 2 Ship™. Medication refills are an easy 2 clicks away for qualifying prescriptions.

Ranked #1 by both patients and prescribers, BioPlus provides a complete range of specialty pharmacy services for cancer, multiple sclerosis, hepatitis C, and other complex, chronic conditions. BioPlus also offers concierge-class infusion services and expertise.

For every referral received, BioPlus provides a life-saving antibiotic through our partnership with OneWorld Health. It's part of our global vision to heal the world 2gether, helping to ensure patients across town and around the world have access to lifesaving and life-sustaining medications.

About CarepathRx

CarepathRx is transforming pharmacy care delivery for health systems and hospitals, delivering improved patient outcomes that drive clinical, quality, and financial results. Through the industry's most comprehensive, end-to-end hospital pharmacy care delivery model, CarepathRx is turning hospital pharmacy into an active care management strategy and revenue generator while providing support across the patient's complete healthcare journey. The company takes an enterprise approach, providing a powerful combination of technology, market-leading clinical pharmacy services, and wrap-around services that optimize pharmacy performance across the enterprise for fully integrated pharmacy operations, expanded healthcare services, improved ambulatory access, minimized clinical variation and new health system revenue streams. Today, CarepathRx serves dozens of health systems and over 600 hospitals, with more than 2,000 employees nationwide. For more information about CarepathRx, visit www.carepathrxllc.com.

