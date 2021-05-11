BIOPHYTIS - Results Of The Combined General Meeting On May 10, 2021

PARIS, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOPHYTIS SA (Nasdaq CM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), ("BIOPHYTIS" or the "company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces the approval by a very large majority of all resolutions falling within the remit of the Combined General Meeting.

BIOPHYTIS' combined AGM took place today behind closed doors, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2077 shareholders participated to the vote, holding collectively 24 994 687 shares, or a quorum of 22.37% and 22.82% of the voting rights. The 31 resolutions were approved at a majority of over 80% and were comprising in particular those ratifying the unconsolidated and consolidated accounts for fiscal year 2020 and the allocation of profit & loss for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as well as extraordinary resolutions.

Stanislas Veillet, President and CEO of BIOPHYTIS, said: "I am very pleased that all the resolutions of the Combined General Meeting were approved by a very large majority. I would like to warmly thank all shareholders for their exceptional commitment that made it possible for us to hold this General Meeting and for their confidence in BIOPHYTIS by supporting at a majority of over 80% each resolution put to the vote."

The results of the votes of the combined General Meeting will be available on BIOPHYTIS' website from May 11, 2021, under the section - Investors - General Assembly: https://www.biophytis.com/en/action/assemblees-generales/assemblee-generale/

About BIOPHYTISBIOPHYTIS SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, being developed as a treatment for sarcopenia in a Phase 2 clinical trial in the United States and Europe (SARA-INT). It is also being studied in a clinical two-part Phase 2-3 study (COVA) for the treatment of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in Europe, Latin America, and the US. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's common shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825) and ADSs are listed on Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker BPTS - ISIN: US09076G1040). For more information visit www.biophytis.com.

