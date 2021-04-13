BIOPHYTIS Identifies False Report Regarding COVA Study

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOPHYTIS SA (NasdaqCM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, has been made aware of a false report regarding the status of its COVA study of its Sarconeos (BIO101) treatment in COVID-19 in Brazil. On April 12, 2021, an article was released via WBOC unbeknownst to BIOPHYTIS. The press release was misleading and released without BIOPHYTIS' knowledge by unknown sources.

BIOPHYTIS did not write, release nor approve this press release, on the subject of the COVA study in Brazil. BIOPHYTIS has reported this instance to the proper authorities and WBOC. BIOPHYTIS disclaims any responsibility arising out of or in connection with this press release.

The most recent news on the COVA trial is that the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) delivered a favorable opinion on the safety of Sarconeos (BIO101) in patients infected with COVID-19, following the scheduled interim analysis of the 50 participants from Part 1 of the study. This press release, dated March 22, 2021, can be read here.

About BIOPHYTISBIOPHYTIS SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, being developed as a treatment for sarcopenia in a Phase 2 clinical trial in the United States and Europe (SARA-INT). It is also being studied in a clinical two-part Phase 2-3 study (COVA) for the treatment of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in Europe, Latin America, and the US. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's common shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825). For more information visit www.biophytis.com

