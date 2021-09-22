Biopesticides Market By Type, Active Ingredients, And Geography | Global Forecast To 2025 | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 The biopesticides market size is expected to increase by USD 4.46 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. The report analyzes the market for biopesticides available in bioherbicides, biofungicdes, bioinsecticides, bionematicides, and other types.
The biopesticides market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies an increase in pest activities due to global warming as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The biopesticides market is analyzed by Type (Bioherbicides, Biofungicdes, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides, and Others), Active Ingredients (Natural products, Microbials, Macrobials, and Semiochemicals), and Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Improvements in biological pest control methods are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the biopesticides market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The biopesticides market covers the following areas:
Biopesticides Market SizingBiopesticides Market ForecastBiopesticides Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- FMC Corp.
- Isagro Spa
- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.
- Novozymes AS
- Nufarm Ltd.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Syngenta AG
- UPL Ltd.
