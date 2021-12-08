BioNTech To Hold Digital Press Conference To Provide An Update On Omicron Variant

MAINZ, Germany, December 8, 2021 - BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech" or "the Company") will hold a digital press conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, to present the results from initial laboratory studies which started about two weeks ago.

MAINZ, Germany, December 8, 2021 - BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech" or "the Company") will hold a digital press conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, to present the results from initial laboratory studies which started about two weeks ago. The studies aimed to investigate the effects of the Omicron variant on COVID-19 vaccine-induced immune responses. The press conference will solely be held in a virtual format and will be conducted in English.

International digital press conference at 3.00 pm CET / 9.00 am ETPlease register here .

The conference can be streamed. Interested journalists may dial in 10 to 15 minutes before the conference starts. They will be able to submit questions via an online tool.There will be no access for journalists on-site.

Participants may also digitally access the press conference on https://biontech.de/ under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor & Media section of the website. A recording of the press conference as well as the presentation will be available under the section "Past Events" on the same day.

