Bionovate Announces To Reduce Shares

CHAM, Switzerland, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionovate Technologies Corp., traded on OTC Markets (OTCPK:BIIO), announces the cancellation and return to treasury of 25,000,000 common shares of the company's stock. The stock transactions will soon be represented in reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

With the retirement of these shares, the number of Bionovate common shares issued and outstanding is reduced to 20,903,598. This should be reflected by the Transfer Agent on the company's OTC Markets profile page shortly. There is a further strong commitment by the shareholders to add value for investors .

About Bionovate Technologies Corp.Bionovate Technologies Corp. focuses on investments and the marketing of patents and licenses which bring healthcare and lifestyle diagnostics to your smartphone. With strong emphasis on digital transformation, the company intends to build an ecosystem of medical devices and mobile applications to turn health care data into personal digital services with a great user experience on mobile devices. Innovations in this field are transforming some of the most promising, high-growth-opportunity segments in the medical device market worldwide.

Safe Harbor StatementThis release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

