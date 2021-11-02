Bionano Genomics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted the following non-qualified stock options pursuant to the company's 2020 Inducement Plan to new employees as an inducement material to such employees entering into employment with Bionano:

to Soheil Shams, Bionano's Chief Informatics Officer, an option to purchase up to 400,000 shares of common stock; and

to 18 employees in connection with Bionano's acquisition of BioDiscovery, Inc., options to purchase up to an aggregate of 454,000 shares of common stock.

The shares subject to each option will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares subject to each option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date of October 18, 2021 and the balance of the shares vesting in a series of 36 successive equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to each new employee's continuous service through each applicable vesting date.

Each of the foregoing stock options has an exercise price of $5.40 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Bionano's common stock on November 1, 2021, the grant date.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company's mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com, www.lineagen.com or www.biodiscovery.com

