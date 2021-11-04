Bionano Genomics Announces The Appointment Of Stephanie Hoyle As VP Corporate Marketing And Alex Helm As VP Strategic Product Marketing

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), developer of the Saphyr ® system that uses optical genome mapping (OGM) for the detection and analysis of structural variants (SVs), today announced that two former Illumina executives, Stephanie Hoyle and Alex Helm, have joined the Company as vice presidents of Corporate Marketing and Strategic Product Marketing, respectively. Together, they bring 22 years of experience in the genomics space and 36 years of experience in marketing.

At Bionano, Stephanie will oversee global marketing and brand strategy for the Company. During her tenure at Illumina, she worked in similar positions and was instrumental in developing the brand and marketing strategy for the Reproductive and Genetic Health Business Unit, and most recently, was the global head of Brand Programs, leading the corporate rebrand for the business unit. After leaving Illumina, Stephanie founded the Hoyle Marketing Group. She worked with numerous life sciences companies on brand and marketing strategy, including BioLegend, ChromaCode, CodexDNA, Fortis Life Sciences, Rady's Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine and Verogen.

Alex will be responsible for developing the long-term, global product roadmap and portfolio strategy for Bionano's set of products and service solutions to influence the Company's annual strategic planning process. Previously, he was director of Regional Marketing for the Americas at Illumina and responsible for clinical segments including oncology, genetic disease and infectious disease testing and reproductive health. As the global lead for Illumina's Reproductive and Genetic Health Business Unit, Alex oversaw a critical product launch for the IVD-marked VeriSeq NIPT Solution, which significantly broadened access to safer prenatal screening for families around the world.

"I am thrilled that Stephanie and Alex have joined our team to lead our brand evolution and strategic product marketing planning," said Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Genomics. "By providing better product solutions for our customers, our goal is to elevate human health and ultimately create better outcomes for patients."

