BiomX Presents Preclinical Data On Phage Targeting Multidrug Resistant Klebsiella Pneumoniae Bacteria At The Infectious Disease Society Of America (IDSA) IDWeek Conference 2020

BiomX Inc. (NYSE American : PHGE), a clinical stage company developing natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today presented preclinical data from its phage panel for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease at the Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) Infectious Disease Week (IDWeek) 2020 conference. The poster presentation details a phage therapy panel, comprised of phage directed against Klebsiella pneumoniae, showing a broad target host range and the potential to address carbapenem-resistant and extended spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL)-producing bacteria.

Acute infections caused by resistant Klebsiella bacteria are recognized as a public health concern by various national and international authorities and organizations, including those providing grant-based funding for novel approaches to treatment. The World Health Organization classifies carbapenem-resistant and ESBL-producing Enterobacteriaceae, which include Klebsiella pneumoniae, as a critical threat, the highest threat level.

Abstract Title: Activity of bacteriophage against multidrug resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae (Poster #1564) Session: Treatment of Antimicrobial Resistant Infections Lead Author: Sailaja Puttagunta, M.D., CMO of BiomX

The abstract can be found on the IDSA IDWeek website and the poster will be made available on the company's website once the virtual program begins on Oct. 21, 2020, at 7 a.m. EDT at https://www.biomx.com/publications-2/.

BiomX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), and colorectal cancer (CRC). BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

This press release contains express or implied "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "target," "believe," "expect," "will," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "would," "positioned," "future," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. For example, when BiomX discusses its phage therapy panel showing a broad target host range and the potential to address carbapenem-resistant and ESBL-producing bacteria, BiomX is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on BiomX management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of BiomX control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements and should review the risks and uncertainties described under the caption "Risk Factors" in BiomX's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and additional disclosures BiomX makes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and except as provided by law BiomX expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

