BioMicrobics Acclaimed By Frost & Sullivan For Its Continuous Innovation-led Growth In The Water And Wastewater Treatment Market

BioMicrobics employs a strategic mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand its offerings and to target new market segments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global decentralized water and wastewater treatment market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes BioMicrobics, Inc. with the 2020 Global Company of the Year Award. BioMicrobics' advanced decentralized wastewater, greywater, and stormwater treatment systems for residential, small community, commercial, and marine applications have a vital edge in the water and wastewater treatment industry. The company also operates through its subsidiaries, Scienco/FAST (marine) and SeptiTech® (trickling filters), to offer a spectrum of low-cost yet robust solutions that help companies and communities solve water crisis issues, achieve sustainability goals, and manage their businesses more effectively.

"Industry best practices, company policies, dedicated employees, high-quality products and solutions, and unmatched customer service have accelerated BioMicrobics' growth in the past few years," said Dr. Cecilia Van Cauwenberghe, Industry Principal and Associate Fellow at Frost & Sullivan. "Already well established in the United States, it has won several substantial projects totaling over 80,000 (approximately 3,000 per year) installations all over the world in more than 80 different countries. It has also expanded its distribution network, adding 11 new distributors worldwide and markets in 17 different languages. For the last three years, BioMicrobics has mainly focused on expanding in markets throughout Africa and Asia-Pacific."

BioMicrobics has consistently enhanced its capacities and the quality of its solutions. For instance, the company recently redesigned its modular technologies for larger flows. It also introduced an International Maritime Organization (IMO) and United States Coast Guard (USCG) standard-certified marine membrane bioreactor for vessels and offshore platforms. Furthermore, BioMicrobics certified its sodium hypochlorite generator for National Sanitation Foundation 61 to comply with global drinking water standards. The company's products and systems have received certifications and third-party validations from entities such as the European Standard and the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

BioMicrobics has reinforced its inorganic growth strategy by acquiring a stormwater drain device called d-Rain Joint®, which prevents rainwater from accumulating on impervious surfaces. Another strategic acquisition, an IMO G8 Type Approved BWTS system, which prevents the discharge of invasive aquatic species through a ship's ballast water. This product is certified through IMO, USCG, and DNV global marine standards to keep vessels compliant and is an important and unique addition to the marketplace's current offerings.

"To lend greater credibility to its systems, BioMicrobics rolled out several in-house sustainability initiatives involving its solutions," noted Cauwenberghe. "It sends its wastewater to its own membrane bioreactor to demonstrate innovative water reuse techniques. As part of other corporate sustainability measures, BioMicrobics generates power through the solar panels installed on the building's roof, achieving higher energy savings and lower carbon footprint and switched to light-emitting diode (LED) lighting for the 120,000 square foot factory."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey WhitakerP: +1 (210) 477-8457E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

Jennifer CisnerosVP Marketing, BioMicrobics, Inc.P: +1 (913) 422-0707E: jcisneros@biomicrobics.com

About BioMicrobics, Inc. (BioMicrobics)

As a global manufacturer of integrated water solutions, BioMicrobics is a leader of advanced wastewater, water, greywater & stormwater treatment systems. Along with Scienco/FAST and SeptiTech (both subsidiaries), our goal is to produce simple, low cost, and robust packaged treatment technologies, devices, and systems that are highly-effective, low maintenance and energy-efficient.

With a growing global distributor network, BioMicrobics is committed to providing our Distributors' clients with the highest standards of excellence not only in product delivery, but also after-sales service. Our certified, "Fixed Integrated Treatment Technologies" (FITT®) are the result of decades of real-world operating history and proven results that offer significant environmental benefits to help them design the most appropriate system for their needs…FITT® for the purpose intended.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomicrobics-acclaimed-by-frost--sullivan-for-its-continuous-innovation-led-growth-in-the-water-and-wastewater-treatment-market-301157254.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan